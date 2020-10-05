Amy Jackson's son Andreas gets cuddles and kisses from mom in THESE super adorable photos

Amy Jackson makes our day better by sharing gorgeous photos of her son Andreas.

Amy Jackson and her boyfriend George Panayiotou have embraced parenthood in the best possible way and are setting major goals. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy last year in September, who they named, Andreas. Amy is super active on social media and keeps treating us with pictures of her little munchkin. The photos of them are too adorable and one just can't stop staring at the tiny tot. We can't stop drooling over these super gorgeous and stylish clicks of this mommy-son duo. The stunner makes our day by sharing oh-so-gorgeous photos of her son Andreas. Captioning her latest photos with son, Amy wrote, "The last of the Summer days... swipe for a cuddle."

The little munchkin is stealing the show and ruling the social media with his cuteness. Amy Jackson's son Andreas is sure here to rule like a boss. Don't you think so? When the cute baby turned 4 months, the actress had a cute picture along with a heartfelt message. She had wrote, "4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy."

Amy and George Panayiotou began dating each other back in the year 2018 and got engaged last year. Amy announced about her pregnancy shortly after getting engaged to George.

On the work front, Amy Jackson last shared the screenspace with Rajinikanth and 's 2.0. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects.

Credits :Instagram

