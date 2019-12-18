Amy Jackson's son Andreas Panayiotou turning into a little Santa in THESE photos is too cute to miss

Amy Jackson's son Andreas Panayiotou is one of the cutest star kids and we can't get enough of her little one. Amy has shared some adorable photos of her baby as he turns into a little Santa.

The three-month baby has taken social media by storm with the adorable photos. One of the photos sees Andreas sleeping peacefully in the arms of the big Santa clause and the cutie patootie is taking over the internet like a boss. Andreas is surely becoming popular on social media. Check out the photos below. Meanwhile, Amy and her fiance George are planning to get married next year. The couple has decided to take their nuptial vows in 2020, once their baby turns a few months old.

During an interview with Hello Magazine, ahead of giving birth to Andreas, Amy Jackson had revealed how her relationship with fiancé George Panayiotou changed over time. She said, "We know each other pretty well – the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. We were inseparable before, but this is a different closeness."

