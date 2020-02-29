Amy Jackson's son Andreas is totally a 'mummy's boy' & this PHOTO is proof; Take a look

Amy Jackson has recently shared an adorable picture with her son Andreas on Instagram that surely deserves your attention. Check out the picture.

Amy Jackson has been absent from the big screen for quite some time and it is for all the obvious reasons. The best part is that her fan following has not faded a bit and she often keeps them updated about bits and pieces related to her life daily. For the unversed, Amy is currently embracing motherhood and spending her time with the little kiddo Andreas who was born to her and fiancé George Panayiotou last year on 23rd September.

The Singh Is Bliing actress often shares adorable pictures and videos of the baby boy on her Instagram handle and needless to say, fans can’t stop gushing over the little munchkin. As we speak of this, Amy has added yet another picture with Andreas which is probably the cutest thing you will see on the internet as of now. In the picture, the little guy is looking straight towards the camera while clinging to his mommy while she gives a peck on his head.

Check out the adorable picture of Amy Jackson with her son below:

The actress also calls him a ‘mummy’s boy’ in the caption of the picture and we can completely relate to her. The interesting part here is that Amy and George have named their son Andreas after the latter’s father. This is because he belongs to a Greek family in which there is a unique tradition of naming the first grandchild of the family after the grandfather. Meanwhile, Amy and George are reportedly planning to tie the knot this year much to the excitement of the fans. However, ardent fans of the actress also want her to return to movies soon.

Credits :Instagram

