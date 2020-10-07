Amy Jackson's son Andreas turns 1 & the mommy looks gorgeous in a backless dress at royal themed garden party

Andreas and Amy Jackson are at their stylish best and we can't take our eyes off the cute birthday boy.

Amy Jackson's little munchkin Andreas recently turned 1 and the yummy mummy hosted a grand garden party. Amy took to social media and shared a few photos from the 'Garden Themed' party and it is every bit royal. The garden is full of British flowers and plants to celebrate the occasion. One can see in the photos, Andreas and Amy Jackson are at their stylish best and we can't take our eyes off the cute birthday boy. It was a private party hosted in the United Kingdom. Amy’s fiance George Panayiotou was also spotted posing for a picture at the party.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Amy wrote, "My bear cub turned 1 and we created a sustainably sourced Enchanted Garden Party full of British grown flowers and plants to celebrate... So much love & appreciation for the incredible team who helped me bring it to life." She also shared a couple of reels from the garden party. In one of the videos, you can hear Ellie Goulding’s song 'How Long Will I Love You' playing in the backdrop.

Amy Jackson and her son Andreas are super stylish mother-son duo and are ruling the social media with their super gorgeous photos.

Amy and George Panayiotou started dating each other back in 2018 and got engaged last year. Amy announced about her pregnancy shortly after getting engaged to George. The couple was expected to get married in 2019 but looks like the actress has postponed the plans.

