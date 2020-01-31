Amy Jackson's take on real vs Instagram life with son Andreas in a latest post will crack you up; Check it out

Amy Jackson's take on real life vs Insta life in her latest picture with son Andreas is super funny. Read on to know more.

Amy Jackson, who is currently enjoying her vacation with fiance George Panayiotou and son Andreas in Seychelles, has been posting envy-worthy pictures from her jaunt. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a two pictures of herself with son Andreas and shared her idea of real life vs Insta life as a mother. In the first photo, one can see her sitting an on the tree with Andreas and in another one, she posed in supersensuous minus her son. She captioned the funny post, "real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea)."

This is not the first time she shared a funny post on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, she had shared a photo of Andreas in which he was seen chilling on a chair in a onesie and oversized sunglasses. She captioned it as," Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya #VacayMode." The actress keeps sharing adorable pictures of her. When Andreas had turned 4-months-old. She had penned a heartwarming post. Amy wrote, “4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy.”

Check out the post right below.

For the unversed, the actress and fiance welcomed their first kid on September 17 last year. She had taken to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful family portrait. She wrote, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." In the picture, we could see George planting a loving kiss on his fiancee's forehead while she was holding their little boy. The actress named her son after his grandfather's name. She also shared that she repeated the name because of as per Greek tradition, the name of the new generation of the first grandchild is kept after the grandfather.

Credits :Instagram

