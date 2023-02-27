An open letter to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a superstar in every way!

In her charismatic career in the world of Indian cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as a synonym for confident, courageous, and brave. She started her journey with Telugu romantic film, Y e Maaya Chesave (2010), and ever since, there's been no turning back. Be her role in SS Rajamouli's Eega or her performances in Mahanati (2018), Super Deluxe (2019), Majili (2019), and Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man (2021), she has always understood the assignment and delivered a riveting performance on screen.

To say that I’m your fan would be an understatement. I admire you for who you are and relate to you on so many levels. You are a breath of fresh air when you share your everyday inspirational journey. Some actors rise to stardom due to their stunning looks and unbeatable talent, but you have climbed your way into the hearts with your filter-free, authentic personality. You are a rare combination of unmatchable beauty, talent, and fearlessness. You are that one leaf from the book of stardom that only gets bigger and better.

Your mysterious hazel eyes tell us untold stories, your poetic personality makes us fall in love with you, and your 'never giving up' attitude makes us respect you even more. Your eyes sparkle with warmth, fire, and fierceness. You juggle so many hats with such great passion and hard work. On a personal level, as Rahul Ravindran had said, 'the tunnel is dark but you drag them with all your might'. You are undoubtedly a woman of steel and knowingly or unknowingly, you empower many. The way you continue to put up a brave front every day makes me wish for you nothing but all the courage and conviction in the world.

As difficult as it might have been, you still decided to talk about your personal journey and battles--- despite knowing the ruthless social media and being in the public eye.