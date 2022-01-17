Anaganaga Oka Raju: Naveen Polishetty’s first look from the movie unveiled with a title teaser

Director Kalyan Shankar's film, featuring actor Naveen Polishetty in the lead, has been titled 'Anaganaga Oka Raju', the film's makers announced on Sunday.

The title of the film was announced through a teaser. Along with the title, Sithara Entertainments also released the first look of Naveen Polishetty in the film, which appears to be a full-fledged comedy.

The title teaser garnered a whopping three million views in just one hour of being released on YouTube.

The two minute eleven seconds teaser gives away the fact that Naveen Polishetty will play a character called Raju in the film and that shooting will start soon. The teaser shows Raju to be a pompous and supercilious bridegroom, gearing up for his wedding.

Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film has music by Thaman.

Describing the film, the production house said, "Get ready for the craziest wedding fun."

