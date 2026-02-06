Anaganaga Oka Raju on OTT: When and where to watch Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s comedy drama

The Telugu-language comedy drama film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, will be released on OTT soon. Following its debut on January 14, 2026, which targeted the Sankranthi holidays, the film is looking at a digital debut exactly four weeks later. During its theatrical run, the film grabbed a whopping Rs 61 crore worldwide in 7 days. Later reports claim Rs 81 crore global earnings, while some cite higher numbers. As of now, it is known that Anaganaga Oka Raju will drop on Netflix on February 11; however, the platform has yet to announce the same.

Anaganaga Oka Raju is making its way to the digital screens on February 11, 2026, as observed by fans who searched for the title on the OTT platform Netflix. The Telugu film was released in mid-January, and following a mid-tier domestic run, is eyeing a strong OTT course. The makers of the film previously claimed that the film had crossed 100 crore rupees at the worldwide box office; however, official numbers represent just above 80 crore rupees.

About Anaganaga Oka Raju

The film follows the story of Raju, portrayed by Naveen Polishetty, who hails from a wealthy family of his own. But his grandfather loses all his properties by distributing them among his many love affairs, making him fall off the affluent chain. Later, Raju comes across Charulatha, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, while on his search for a rich wife. He decides to get married to Charu and change his social status. The movie covers their chance encounter and whether Raju is able to be successful in his plan. Later, his father-in-law, Pedapalem Bhupathi Raju’s dwindling wealth lands him in trouble as comes across severe debt.

Apart from Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, and Jhansi have been listed as some of the crucial actors in the film.

