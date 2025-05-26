Anaganaga Oka Raju release date: Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu action comedy to hit big screens in January 2026
The upcoming Telugu comedy drama Anaganaga Oka Raju has locked its release date for January 2026. Check details here.
Naveen Polishetty is back with another banger film release. Yes, we’re talking about his forthcoming action comedy titled Anaganaga Oka Raju, which has now locked its theatrical release date.
Anaganaga Oka Raju release date
After much excitement, Naveen Polishetty’s film Anaganaga Oka Raju has set its release date for January 14, 2026. The makers even unveiled a first glimpse of the film, as it selects a Sankranthi slot for hitting the big screens.
Sharing the details, producer Naga Vamsi wrote on X: “We’re bringing everyone’s favorite entertainer @NaveenPolishety to the big screens this Sankranthi! #AnaganagaOkaRaju is hitting theatres on Jan 14th, 2026 Eesari Pandaga ki full enjoy chestaru.”
Cast and crew details of Anaganaga Oka Raju
The film is directed by Maari and is produced jointly by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Composer Mickey J Meyer, who took credit for the musical score of HIT 3, will be composing music for the film as well.
Talking about the cast, besides Naveen Polishetty, there have been reports of Meenakshi Chaudhary joining the star cast.
Anaganaga Oka Raju was previously stalled
For the unversed, the Naveen Polishetty starrer was first announced under a different director and producer. Back then, Sreeleela was supposed to play the leading lady opposite him while Kalyan Shankar was on board as director.
For over a year, the project was stalled due to uncertain reasons until Naga Vamsi revived it. The position of director was swapped by Maari while Meenakshi Chaudhary joined in as the leading lady.
