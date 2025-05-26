Housefull 5 Trailer Cocktail Re-release Bipasha Basu Jism Kajol in Maa Alia Bhatt Ishaan Khatter John Abraham Suniel Shetty on Salman Khan Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul Suniel Shetty Evaarah

Anaganaga Oka Raju release date: Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu action comedy to hit big screens in January 2026

The upcoming Telugu comedy drama Anaganaga Oka Raju has locked its release date for January 2026. Check details here.

By Srijony Das
Published on May 26, 2025  |  05:21 PM IST |  15K
Anaganaga Oka Raju release date: Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu action comedy to hit big screens in January 2026
Anaganaga Oka Raju release date: Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu action comedy to hit big screens in January 2026 (PC: Pinkvilla)

Naveen Polishetty is back with another banger film release. Yes, we’re talking about his forthcoming action comedy titled Anaganaga Oka Raju, which has now locked its theatrical release date.

Anaganaga Oka Raju release date

After much excitement, Naveen Polishetty’s film Anaganaga Oka Raju has set its release date for January 14, 2026. The makers even unveiled a first glimpse of the film, as it selects a Sankranthi slot for hitting the big screens.

Advertisement

Sharing the details, producer Naga Vamsi wrote on X: “We’re bringing everyone’s favorite entertainer @NaveenPolishety to the big screens this Sankranthi! #AnaganagaOkaRaju is hitting theatres on Jan 14th, 2026 Eesari Pandaga ki full enjoy chestaru.”


Cast and crew details of Anaganaga Oka Raju

The film is directed by Maari and is produced jointly by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Composer Mickey J Meyer, who took credit for the musical score of HIT 3, will be composing music for the film as well.

Talking about the cast, besides Naveen Polishetty, there have been reports of Meenakshi Chaudhary joining the star cast.

Anaganaga Oka Raju was previously stalled 

For the unversed, the Naveen Polishetty starrer was first announced under a different director and producer. Back then, Sreeleela was supposed to play the leading lady opposite him while Kalyan Shankar was on board as director.

For over a year, the project was stalled due to uncertain reasons until Naga Vamsi revived it. The position of director was swapped by Maari while Meenakshi Chaudhary joined in as the leading lady. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: POLL: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal, Vijay Deverakonda-Bhagyashri or Dhanush-Rashmika—which HOT new pair are you rooting for?

Credits: Naga Vamsi on X
About The Author
Srijony Das

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla.  Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srij...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles