Anaganaga Oka Raju Review: Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary keep a slippery comedy film intact

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Plot

Anaganaga Oka Raju follows the story of Raju, a sharp and street-smart youngster from a small village who believes clever shortcuts are enough to succeed in life. He mainly relies on wit and others rather than working hard, hoping to rise above his circumstances without enduring the grind of village life.

When he meets and falls in love with Charulatha, she brings emotional grounding to his otherwise opportunistic outlook. However, as he juggles love, family expectations, and social responsibilities, his habit of choosing the easy path leads to conflict with both his family and the community.

When an incident turns into a life-altering moment, Raju is forced to confront the consequences of his actions and rethink his ideas about success, respect, and responsibility.

The Good

Anaganaga Oka Raju is undoubtedly a funny and vibrant addition to Telugu cinema, with several genuinely humorous moments. Headlined by Naveen Polishetty, the film is a pleasant and easygoing watch.

The narrative is deliberately kept light, allowing the story to unfold at an unhurried pace. The situational comedy and dialogue-driven moments work well within the screenplay, even though it becomes slightly uneven after a point.

Set against a rural backdrop, the story progresses at a natural pace, and the humor feels organic rather than forced. Both Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary carry the film with charming performances.

On the technical front, director Maari delivers an impressive execution of the story. The visuals are also visually appealing and enriching.

The Bad

While the film remains entertaining for the most part, Anaganaga Oka Raju loses steam in the second half. It fails to maintain the momentum established earlier, making the latter portions less engaging.

Beyond its humorous moments, the film offers limited depth in terms of plot and writing. Additionally, the supporting cast, apart from the leads, appears underutilised and less impactful.

From a technical standpoint, the editing lacks tightness, which slightly hinders the overall viewing experience.

The Performance

As seen in many of his films, Naveen Polishetty puts his best foot forward, delivering an impressive performance. His charm and comic timing add significant entertainment value.

Similarly, Meenakshi Chaudhary performs well as the co-lead, effectively balancing the emotional dynamics of the story.

The Verdict

Anaganaga Oka Raju is entertaining and humorous, making it a pleasant watch for anyone interested in a light-hearted comedic tale.

