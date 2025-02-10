Anaganaga OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Sumanth's upcoming family drama online

Sumanth, also known as Yarlagadda Sumanth Kumar, is a well-known actor in the Telugu film industry. Many may not know that he is the eldest grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. That's right! He is now all set to feature in a new movie that will be released directly on OTT.

Where to watch Anaganaga

Anaganaga will start streaming on ETV Win soon. While the OTT platform has not announced a release date, they revealed that it is an original film directed by Sunny Sanjay. They further wrote, "We used to listen to many stories as children, didn't we? Happy birthday to our Vyas sir, who is coming to relive the same stories! #Anaganaga A @etvwin Original film."

Official trailer and plot of Anaganaga

The trailer and plot details of Anaganaga have not been revealed yet. However, on Sumanth's birthday, ETV Win released a new poster that included some intriguing details about the movie.

The poster features him as a family man, riding a bike with his wife and son in a simple middle-class setting. In Anaganaga, he reportedly takes on the role of a school teacher. The film brings back an era where teachers were known for their strong principles and close bonds with students.

ETV Win has been rolling out fresh content regularly. Now, all eyes are on Anaganaga, a period drama featuring Sumanth in the lead.

Cast and crew of Anaganaga

Directed and written by Sunny Sanjay, the film presents Sumanth in a relatable role. Chandu Ravi has composed the music. Rudra Madireddy and Rakesh Reddy Gaddam have produced the movie. Editing was done by Venkatesh Chunduru, while Pawan Kumar Puppala handled the cinematography.

Are you excited to watch Sumanth starrer Anaganaga on ETV Win? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.