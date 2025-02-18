Anaganaga OTT release date: When and where you can watch Sumanth starrer family drama online

Sumanth, also known as Yarlagadda Sumanth Kumar (the eldest grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao), is all set to star in the upcoming movie titled Anaganaga. The film will be released directly on OTT, and the makers have recently hinted at its release date. Continue reading to find out when and where to watch this family drama online.

When and where to watch Anaganaga

Anaganaga will be released on the occasion of Ugadi (March 30) on ETV Win. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "Love isn’t just a story, it’s an emotion that stays with us forever. This Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate the magic of love, the beauty of connections, and the unforgettable moments that make life special! #Anaganaga A Win Original Film. Directed by Sunny Sanjay."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Anaganaga

The trailer and plot details of Anaganaga have yet to be revealed. However, the poster released by the makers offers a glimpse into the storyline. Sumanth is likely to play a middle-class man deeply devoted to his family. His character will reportedly be a school teacher, with a wife and son. The film seems to revisit an era where teachers were revered for their strong principles and close relationships with their students.

ETV Win continues to deliver fresh content, and now all attention is focused on Anaganaga, a family drama starring Sumanth in the lead role.

Cast and crew of Anaganaga

Anaganaga is directed and written by Sunny Sanjay. He has crafted a storyline that will feature Sumanth in a role that feels relatable to many. The music for the film is composed by Chandu Ravi, while Rudra Madireddy and Rakesh Reddy Gaddam are the producers. Venkatesh Chunduru handled the editing, and Pawan Kumar Puppala took charge of the cinematography.

Are you looking forward to watching Sumanth in Anaganaga on ETV Win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!