Anand Deveradonda & Varsha Bollamma celebrate Middleclass Melodies’ success with Vijay Deverakonda and family

Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma starrer Middleclass Melodies took over the internet after fans showered the film with tremendous positive reviews. Now, the film’s lead actress Varsha took to her Twitter space and shared a photo, where she is seen with her mother, her co star Anand, Vijay Deverakonda and his family. They were seen having a low key success party for the success of Middleclass Melodies by cutting some cakes and sharing them with each other.

Though it has been a couple of days since the film’s release, it is still the talk of the town. Middleclass Melodies had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. When the film released, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media space and shared a photo where he was seen with his family along with Anand Deverakonda, and they were all seen watching the film in their home theatre. Anand spilled the beans in an interview that Rashmika Mandanna was also there when they all watched the film.

Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film narrates the story of a middle-class family and how they all struggle to achieve their dreams. Anand is seen as a youth who is the king in making Bombay Chutney. With his skill, he struggles hard to start a small establishment in Guntur. Varsha is seen as a girl who is in relationship with Anand for several years. What happens next and how the family achieves their ambitions will take the audience on an emotional ride.

