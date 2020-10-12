  1. Home
Anand Deverakonda gives a befitting reply to Gulshan Devaiah's post on his brother's dictatorship remark

Vijay Deverakonda spoke to Film Companion for an interview when he gave his opinion on the country's election system. Now, Vijay's brother Anand gave a befitting reply to Gulshan Devaiah's comment on the Dear Comarde actor.
The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda had previously spoken about the country's election system. The actor had reportedly stated that not everyone should be allowed to vote in the election. The actor further gave the example as to how only professionally trained pilots are allowed to fly the plane. The Arjun Reddy actor states how the people are given things like cash and alcohol for their votes during the election season.

Vijay Deverakonda also stated that instead of such an election system he would rather have dictatorship. The actor further states that he has no patience for politics when he was quizzed about entering the political arena. The Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a post on Vijay Deverakonda's remark on dictatorship. The actor wrote, "I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi." Now, the brother of the Dear Comrade actor gave a befitting reply to Gulshan Devaiah's post on Twitter. Anand Deverakonda wrote on his post, "Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media."

Check out the tweet:

The Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam actor was speaking with Film Companion for an interview when he gave his opinion on the country's election system. The Twitter post made by the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor did not go down well with Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand. The Telugu star who enjoys a massive fan following will be seen in the upcoming film Fighter.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the country's election system; Says he's got no patience for politics)

