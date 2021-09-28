Anand Deverakonda's film Pushpaka Vimanam to release in theatres on THIS date in November

Anand Deverakonda's fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film titled, Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project. Today, the release date of the film has been announced and the film is set to hit the theatres on November 12.

Sharing the big news on Twitter, Anand wrote, "Fasten your seatbelts because it is going to be a rollercoaster bride! Winking faceTrumpetDrum#PushpakaVimanamOnNov12 in a theatre near you #PushpakaVimanam." According to reports, Anand will be seen as a government school teacher, while Sunil and Naresh will be seen playing important roles in the film.

The Deverakonda siblings, known for their charm and looks, have become a popular name in the industry. Anand Deverakonda is a rising actor in Tollywood. Marking his debut with Dorasani (2019), Anand became a well-known name with his boy next door role in Middle Class Melodies (2020). Steadily crafting his career in the industry, the Deverakonda scion is gearing up for a new movie this year.

Vijay Deverakond released the first look followed by a wedding song from the film titled Kalyanam, which were received exceptionally well by the audiences.

Vijay cautioned Anand about how things work in the film industry. Anand said to Pinkvilla, "Being Vijay’s brother, I will have the luxury of getting two-three films despite the outcome of my debut film. After that, you will have to go through a lot of scrutiny as people get judgmental about your looks, acting and several other aspects."