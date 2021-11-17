Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam to be remade in Bollywood?

Anand Deverakonda's comedy-thriller Pushpaka Vimanam, presented by Vijay Deverakonda received decent reviews from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Damodara, the Telugu film has managed to earn pretty well at the box office. Well, the buzz is as many as 3 Bollywood production houses are eyeing to bag the Hindi remake rights of Pushpaka Vimanam. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

The makers of the Anand Deverakonda starrer are looking forward to seal the deal very soon and more set will be out correspondingly. An official announcement will be made regarding this, says Executive Producer Anurag Parvathaneni.

Pushpaka Vimanam is a comedy caper in which the male lead played by Anand Deverakonda, has to deal with the fact that his wife had eloped after the marriage. The film also stars Saanve Meghna, Sunil, Naresh, Kireeti Damaraju playing the lead roles.