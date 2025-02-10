Anand Sreebala Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Arjun Ashokan's Malayalam thriller after its OTT release

2024 was an incredible year for Malayalam cinema, with many notable films taking center stage in the Pan-Indian conversation. Owing to this, several films went under the radar, one of which is the Arjun Ashokan starrer Anand Sreebala.

The film was originally released in theatres in November and made its way to the OTT space on January 18th, 2025. Following its release on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max, the film has received varying responses on X (formerly Twitter).

While most of the reviews have been positive, there have also been some criticisms regarding the film. Let us take a look at some of the responses from the audience.

Calling the film a slow-burner, the user praised the film for its detailed writing. He further added, “It is a neat mystery thriller that does not rely on any major thrills or turns.”

Another user shared a brief note in Telugu, “It’s a good watch, the film turns interesting from the second half” (Telugu translation).

Adding a comical touch to the review, this user praised the film, calling it a solid mystery. He further shared, “Sangeetha proved that talent never fades”.

Another user wrote, “One of the best and proper investigative thriller."

One user commented about the film’s investigative parts, adding that it could have benefited from more fast-paced intercuts.

Comparing the film to the recently-raved Sookshmadarshini, a user wrote, “A very good one from Malayalam, unlike some unengaging films like Sookshmadarshini which has only 5 minutes to show the audience in the end. Very good watch (thumbs up emoji)”

Anand Sreebala is a Malayalam language investigative thriller starring Arjun Ashokan, Sangeetha, Aparna Das, and others in key roles. The film has been written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay in his directorial debut. Ranjin Raj composed the film’s music, with Vishnu Narayanan and Kiran Das handling the cinematography and editing respectively.