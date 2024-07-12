Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Mahesh Babu engages in a quick chat with Ranbir Kapoor, spotted alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor have a quick chat as they were spotted together at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Check out the video!

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 12, 2024  |  10:31 PM IST |  328
Mahesh Babu & Ranbir Kapoor spotted having a quick chat at Anant-Radhika’s wedding
Mahesh Babu & Ranbir Kapoor spotted having a quick chat at Anant-Radhika’s wedding (PC: APH)

Superstars Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted together at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo were seen together having a quick chat as they arrived inside the wedding venue.

The actors were also joined by actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who were also present at the same venue.

Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor have a quick chat at Anant-Radhika wedding


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Instagram (Pallav Paliwal)
Advertisement

Latest Articles