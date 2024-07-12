Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Mahesh Babu engages in a quick chat with Ranbir Kapoor, spotted alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor have a quick chat as they were spotted together at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Check out the video!
Superstars Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted together at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo were seen together having a quick chat as they arrived inside the wedding venue.
The actors were also joined by actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who were also present at the same venue.