Anant Nag not onboard for Yash starrer KGF Chapter: 2 anymore? Find Out

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news, senior actor Anant Nag, who was an integral part of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1, has exited from the second part of the film. Media reports suggest that the actor chose to leave the film as he had some creative differences with the makers. In KGF Chapter 1, Anant narrated the story and he played the role of a journalist, who wrote the story along with Malavika Avinash. It will be safe to say that his role was one of the much-appreciated among the supporting actors in the film.

About the other cast, it goes without saying that Yash plays the role of protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist. is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. KGF 2 will have Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. There’s also speculation that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 will see a fight between the leading protagonists – Yash and Dutt. Media reports also suggest that Yash is training hard for the same.

The climax fight sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. KGF 2 is eyeing a 2020 October release in multiple languages. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 had made Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood movie to do so.