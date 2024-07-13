Anant-Radhika Wedding: Venkatesh Daggubati and Suriya-Jyotika arrive in style, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone meets Rajinikanth; WATCH

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding on July 12 was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of this week. The grand wedding ceremony witnessed high-profile personalities including politicians, businessmen, and Indian and International actors.

On a similar note, power couple Suriya and Jyotika and Venkatesh Daggubati were clicked at Anant-Radhika's wedding. The highlight of the event has to be when mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was clicked having a sweet chat with Thalaivar and his wife. A video of the same had gone viral on the Internet.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Suriya-Jyotika arrive in style, Deepika Padukone chats with Rajinikanth and family

While from Bollywood, almost everyone including Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra were present, South actors like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Mahesh Babu, and Rana Daggubati too graced the grand wedding event that happened in Mumbai, last night.

Venkatesh Daggubati, known for films like Saindhav, Anari, and Malliswari among others arrived at the ceremony in an off-white sherwani set. He completed his look with classy sunglasses. Venkatesh arrived and patiently posed for the media before heading inside the function.

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika too graced the special occasion looking stylish and elegant. While the Soorarai Pottru actor kept it traditional with a white mundu and shirt, his wife Jyotika went for an absolutely stunning Kanchipuram saree. She completed her look with green statement jewelry.

Suriya and Jyotika complemented each other in ivory and pastel ensembles and looked like a match made in heaven.

Now, coming to one of the highlights of the star-studded event. The mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was captured greeting legendary actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth. An adorable clip has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the trio warmly greeting and immersing in candid conversation. Additionally, the Kalki 2898 AD actress shared a hug with the celebrity couple.

Deepika exuded grace in a heavily embellished, vibrant red kurta set for the grand event. The rich red hue symbolized festivity and joy, perfectly aligning with the celebratory mood of the wedding. She accessorized her overall look with a bold choker necklace and matching earrings, enhancing her impressive look.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth stayed true to his roots and went for a white kurta and mundu. His wife radiated class in a bright silk saree. Apart from his wife Latha, the Jailer actor was also accompanied by his daughter Soundarya.

More about Ambani's wedding

Meanwhile, after the wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is scheduled for July 13, followed by the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14. Moreover, a second reception party is planned for July 15, ensuring that the revelry continues in full swing.

