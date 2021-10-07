Ananya Panday to Fahadh Faasil: Celebs who are set to make their debut in various South film industries

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 07:02 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
Celebs who are set to make their debut in South
Ananya Panday to Fahadh Faasil: Celebs who are set to make their debut in various South film industries
Advertisement

South Indian film industry, which has various lingual industries within itself is growing steadily. The actor are breaking barriers by choosing roles and characters irrespective of their native languages. Whether it's celebs from Bollywood making their debut in Tollywood or directors gearing up to enter with pan Indian films, currently it is all about entertaining the audience without any language barriers. The regional film industries are breaking barriers to make the world of cinema a smaller place.

While 2020 has already witness debut of Prabhas in Bollywood, Shraddha in South, Kiara Advani in South, this time, the world of cinema has more to offer as not just actors many directors are making their debut in different south industries as well.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday, who is making her path in Bollywood, is all set to explore in South industry with her upcoming pan Indian film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, it is a sports film and also features Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles.

 

Fahadh Faasil: 

Fahadh Faasil, who is the most versatile actor in the Malayalam industry, will now be marking his debut with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa in all Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries. He is playing the role of antagonist in the pan Indian. Directed by Sukumar, the film is slated for theatrical release on December 17.

 

Dhananjaya: 

Kannada actor Dhananjaya will mark his debut in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa as well. He is playing the role of Jojo Reddy, which is said to be integral part of the film.

 

Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn: 

Both the Bollywood actors, who are known for impeccable acting chops will be making South debut with SS Rajamouli's pan Indian film RRR. It stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

 

Ram Pothineni & Krithi Shetty: 

Ram and Krithi, who are popular actors will be marking their debut in the Tamil industry with their upcoming bilingual film, tentatively titled RAPO19. This film will also mark the debut of director N Lingusamy in Telugu. 

 

Vamsi Padipally

Vamsi Padipally, Telugu director, will be marking his debut in the Tamil industry with Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy66.

 

Sekhar Kammula

Well-known for his romantic movies in Telugu, Sekhar Kammula will mark his debut in various South industries with his next yet-to-be-titled pan Indian film with Dhanush.

 

Prashanth Neel

Post KGF, Prashanth Neel is a well-known director from the South. Now, he shall be marking his debut in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil with Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR starrer.

 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All