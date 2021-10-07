Ananya Panday to Fahadh Faasil: Celebs who are set to make their debut in various South film industries

South Indian film industry, which has various lingual industries within itself is growing steadily. The actor are breaking barriers by choosing roles and characters irrespective of their native languages. Whether it's celebs from Bollywood making their debut in Tollywood or directors gearing up to enter with pan Indian films, currently it is all about entertaining the audience without any language barriers. The regional film industries are breaking barriers to make the world of cinema a smaller place.

While 2020 has already witness debut of Prabhas in Bollywood, Shraddha in South, Kiara Advani in South, this time, the world of cinema has more to offer as not just actors many directors are making their debut in different south industries as well.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday, who is making her path in Bollywood, is all set to explore in South industry with her upcoming pan Indian film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, it is a sports film and also features Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles.