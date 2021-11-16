Ananya Panday joins Vijay Deverakonda & Mike Tyson in Las Vegas for Liger shoot; PICS

After Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday has landed in Las Vegas, USA, to resume shooting for their upcoming pan-India film, Liger. A few moments back, Ananya shared the news with fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a couple of pictures that gave fans a glimpse into the city.

Some time back, Ananya Panday took to the photo-blogging site and dropped a couple of pictures from her first day in Las Vegas, where she will be resuming shooting Liger with the film’s team. In the first photograph on her IG stories, Ananya showcased the stunning landscape of the country roads and wrote, “Hello Las Vegas (waving hand emoticon) #Liger (Camera emoticon)”. She added the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. In the second picture, one can see the Vegas sunset sky in hues of blue, pink, orange, and golden, along with the marvelous city high-rises. The Student Of The Year 2 actress captioned this picture with “Day 1 Let’s gooooo #Liger (boxing gloves emoji). She also added a geotag which said “Las Vegas, Nevada”.

Take a look:

For the unversed, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s Liger features south star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a mixed martial artist and will mark Vijay’s entry into Bollywood. This will be Ananya’s first Telugu film as well.

According to reports, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role in the film, has also joined the shoot in Las Vegas. It is speculated that scenes with him and Vijay will be canned now.

A few days ago, on Diwali, the makers shared a fiery first look of Mike Tyson from Liger. Fans have huge expectations from Mike Tyson and Vijay's scenes as they will be nothing less than a visual treat.

