Ananya Panday rocks printed co-ord set, Vijay Deverakonda dons casuals at airport post Liger promotions; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been creating quite the buzz lately, due to their much-awaited upcoming film Liger. Ever since the trailer of the movie has been out, audience and fans have been waiting for release day, i.e. 25th of August, to watch how the story unfolds. Currently, the actors have been quite busy with promotions. Speaking of which, Vijay and Ananya have returned to Mumbai tonight post Liger promotions in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The actors were spotted at the city airport by the paparazzi some time back. Check out their latest photos.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday clicked at Mumbai airport post Liger promotions

Some time back, Vijay and Ananya were photographed at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The Liger actors kept their airport OOTNs quite casual and effortlessly stylish. Ananya was seen donning a patterned co-ord set in hues of dark blue and white. She wore a shirt with a matching mini skirt. The actress wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers. She kept her hair open and had minimal makeup on.

On the other hand, Vijay was seen wearing a baggy, beige linen shirt with a pair of black trousers. He wore a pair of slippers to complete the look.

The Liger actors were seen obliging fans with selfies, while they were photographed by the media at the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh is slated to release on the 25th of August. It will mark Ananya’s debut in Telugu films, and Vijay’s debut in Bollywood. Mike Tyson will also be seen in a key role.

A few weeks back at the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Vijay was asked if he views the film as a boon for Bollywood or the South film industry. To this, the Arjun Reddy actor replied “I see it as me getting to live a dream. A personal dream of mine and I see it as I love telling stories, love telling them to a huge audience in huge auditoriums, and what bigger auditorium than India? I see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

