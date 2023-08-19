Anasuya Bharadwaj breaks down on Instagram; Shares ‘I am vulnerable, have breakdowns’

Anasuya Bharadwaj is not at all an alien face to the Telugu audience. After starting her career as an anchor, she successfully shifted into acting. As an actress, Anasuya has been part of many popular films like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Bheeshma Parvam, F2: Fun and Frustration, Yatra, and Rangasthalam, among others. She has now taken to social media and shared a post of her crying. The actress recorded a video of her breaking down and also wrote an emotional caption.

Along with the emotional video, the Kshanam actress directly addressed her fans and wrote, "Hello there!! Hope all of you are in good health and good spirits. I know all of you coming across this post of mine are in a very confused state of mind.. social media platforms.. initially.. at least to my knowledge.. were introduced to initiate connections.. across the globe.. to make it a better place.. be there for each other.. share informative contents.. experience each others’ lifestyles and cultures.. spread happiness.. I wonder.. today.. if any of it is actually there.."

Anasuya Bharadwaj shares a video of her crying on her Instagram handle

Anusaya further proceeded to share that she wanted to share her vulnerable moments with fans just like she does with her photoshoots and laughs. "Anyway.. the purpose of this post is to put it to you that.. all the poses.. the photoshoots.. the candids.. the smiles.. laughs.. dances.. the strong counters.. the comebacks.. etc etc.. are a part of my life here.. so are you guys.. so I share all that with you.. and so are these phases of my life.. where I am not so strong.. I am vulnerable.. have breakdowns," she added.

"I want you to know.. its inevitable.. being human.. everything of it is true.. as a pubic figure.. I am forced to think to be this person with neutral feelings.. diplomacy.. don’t care attitude.. "strong" .. but that version of strength isn’t my version of strength .. my strength is this.. right here.. to be able to share my vulnerability and still put my foot down to things I believe should be put down to.. have a good cry and get up and face the world with a smile a day or two later," captioned Anasuya. Anasuya elaborately revealed the reason why she made the decision to share her vulnerable and private moment with fans.

Anusaya added, ""#ItsOkaytoBeNotOkay but what’s important is..Rest.. Reboot.. but Don’t quit. Also on the other hand.. I urge everyone.. to be kind .. irrespective of what you are thrown at by a certain person.. may be he/she is having a bad day.. be considerable.. they will come around.. believe me.. I am learning it the hard way."

At the end of her long note, Anusaya mentioned that she is totally fine right now and that the video was recorded a while back.

