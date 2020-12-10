Anasuya Bharadwaj denies reports about working in a biopic based on Silk Smitha

A Kollywood biopic based on the life of Silk Smitha was supposed to go on floors this November, However, Anasuya Bharadwaj won't be playing any role in the same.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports were doing rounds that Anasuya Bharadwaj will soon be seen in a biopic based on the life of Silk Smitha. Well, the credit goes to a post shared by the actress on her Instagram handle in which she talks about decking up in a costume that is inspired by the late Tamil star. Moreover, she was also seen wearing a retro-themed outfit in yet another picture that made the fans speculate about the diva appearing in the biopic.

That is the main reason why numerous reports started doing rounds that Bharadwaj has kick-started the shoot of Silk Smitha’s biopic. However, the real case is not so and the actress herself has clarified the same through a tweet that she shared a few hours ago. The Rangasthalam star writes, “I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you. (sic)” Well, this puts an end to all speculations and rumours about her being a part of the project.

Check out the tweet below:

I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you. — Anasuya Bharadwaj (anusuyakhasba) December 9, 2020

Earlier, a Kollywood biopic on Silk Smitha was announced in October. The biopic is titled Aval Appadithan and will be helmed by KS Manikandan. It was supposed to go on floors in November. Given that Anasuya Bharadwaj is not playing the female lead in the movie, it once again leaves us wondering about the identity of the heroine in the same. Talking about Bharadwaj, she has a couple of projects lined up as of now that includes Pushpa, Ranga Marthanda, and Acharya.

Credits :Anasuya Bharadwaj Twitter

