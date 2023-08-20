Anasuya Bharadwaj makes a SHOCKING clarification after her crying video goes viral; posts message for haters

Popular Telugu TV actor and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj, who has hit headlines in the past for all the right and wrong reasons, has taken social media by storm yet again. She posted a crying video of herself yesterday and also wrote an emotional caption. Her breakdown was assumed to be due to the constant negativity she receives on social media.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Anasuya Bharadwaj has issued a clarification after her crying video went viral on social media. "Looks like my post on Instagram has been taken in a different way.. I wish all those who misunderstood that I broke down because of the trolls.. please re-read the description.. but respect and humbled by the concern...I wasn’t crying because of social media negativity. If that was the case, my feeling would have been anger and not crying," she clarified in the new video.

Anasuya Bharadwaj clarification video after crying clip goes viral

Anasuya Bharadwaj has a message for her haters

She also released a statement that reads: "And to all of those.. its sad.. I really pity the people around you.. the approach you have to put people so down that they breakdown and then show sympathy.. which makes you think you...are a nice person.. but when the same person is trying to be strong you backlash?? Oh this manipulation!! This hypocrisy!! Today I promise you.. I will live a life as an example.. to many.. how to live in today's mean world.. not give up.. because they will pull you down.. till you reach to a point where you feel to end everything.. and when you are gone.. they are the ones who will "seek attention" sympathising too.. its ironic..."

Advertisement

Furthermore, in a long statement, Anasuya Bharadwaj stated that she has survived a lot of hatred before and she will survive it again. "I have survived a lot of hatred earlier.. I will survive it too.. I will keep disappointing the haters forever and always.." read an excerpt of her long post.

When Vijay Deverakonda's fans and Anasuya Bharadwaj got into a bitter Twitter war. READ HERE

ALSO READ: Anasuya Bharadwaj breaks down on Instagram; Shares ‘I am vulnerable, have breakdowns’