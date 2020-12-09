Anasuya Bharadwaj to play Silk Smitha in the late actor’s biopic?

Sharing a photo, on her Instagram space, Anasuya wrote that the costume and her look for the photo was inspired by Silk Smitha and that it was for a Kollywood film.

Last week, Anasuya Bharadwaj took over the internet after she shared a photo with critically acclaimed Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. A couple of days after she shared the photo, she posted yet another photo on her Instagram space, while hinting that she is playing veteran actress Silk Smitha. Sharing a photo, on her Instagram space, Anasuya wrote that the costume and her look for the photo was inspired by Silk Smitha and that it was for a Kollywood film. Today, she has shared yet another photo, where she can be seen wearing retro costume.

In October, the Kollywood biopic on Silk Smitha was announced. Titled Aval Appadithan, the biopic will be helmed by Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya director KS Manikandan. Chithra Lakshmanan and H Murali of Gayathri Films and Murali Cine Arts are jointly bankrolling the film and it was reported that the film will go on floors in November. Now, it is speculated that Anasuya will be seen as the leading lady in the biopic.

There are also speculations that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, Silk Smitha created a place for herself in the South Indian entertainment industry. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that there has not been a replacement for Smitha till date. She had acted with all top actors of the South entertainment industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and others.

