Anasuya Bharathwaj’s candid moment with Vijay Sethupathi is the new talk of the town; Take a look

Popular South actress Anasuya Bharathwaj shared a photo with sensational actor Vijay Sethupathi and mentioned that they both were bonding.

From time to time, photos of celebrities surface online and most of the time, they go viral and take over the internet. While we are trying to figure out what the photo is all about, there would have been n number of speculations and reports which will pop up in no time. In one such instance, a photo of Anasuya Bharathwaj and Vijay Sethupathi has now surfaced online, and it is the current talk of the town. In the photo, Anasuya can be seen holding Vijay Sethupathi while having a good time with him.

Vijay Sethupathi’s expressions in the photo reveal that they both were enjoying talking. Sharing the photo, Anasuya wrote, “Truly a Makkal Selvan”. This photo has now left the fans wondering if they both are collaborating for any film. It should be noted that Vijay Sethupathi was in talks with the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa for a crucial role in the film.

However, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he could not take up the role as he was busy with his other commitments. The most recent buzz about the film is that Anasuya will be seen playing a key role in the film. However, an official update regarding her starring in the film has not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Credits :Instagram

