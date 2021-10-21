Anasuya Bhardwaj slams senior actor Kota Srinivas for commenting on her dressing

Telugu actor and anchor Anasuya Bhardwaj lashed out at senior actor Kota Srinivas for making distasteful comments on her dressing. In an interview, he said that he doesn't like Anasuya’s dressing style on the comedy show Jabardasth. The actress has now penned a long note saying what one wears is entirely personal and professional choice too.

Anasuya Bhardwaj took to Twitter and shared a note, "I just came across some comments that were made by a senior actor..it overwhelms me on how my choice of dressing is a matter of concern to this extent..its sad that someone of that experience made remarks so low..one should know what one wears is entirely personal..could be professional choice too..but still it's up to oneself..it's ironic how today’s social media is highlighting such unproductive content..has there been social media earlier..would they have questioned why this certain senior actor glorified drinking alcohol or wearing shabby clothes or ill treat or shame women on screen?? I wonder!"

In an interview, Kota Srinivas spoke about Anasuya dressing style and said, "What is there in it? Anasuya garu is there, she is a good actor, a good dancer with a good personality and good expression and everything. But look at her in that programme, the way she dresses, I don't like the way she is dressing. She is beautiful, the audience would look at her even otherwise. She can be normal, the audience will watch even if she wears a saree. Roja (judge) is also in the same programme, are they [the audience] not watching her in saree?"

Anasuya recently participated in MAA Election but lost. However, she claimed that votes changed overnight.