Anbil Avan OTT Release: When and where to watch Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan’s romantic thriller online

Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by R. Kaarthikeyan, the movie is now set to make its OTT debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Anbil Avan

Anbil Avan is all set to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV and will start streaming from November 20, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform's official handle, which read, “Love can make you fight battles you never imagined.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Anbil Avan

Anbil Avan follows Surya and Iyal, hotel management graduates who get married against their families' wishes. After seven years of exhausting work at a five-star hotel, they decide to leave their city life behind and pursue Iyal's dream of running a vintage, plant-filled homestay in a hill station. Taking out loans, they purchase an old heritage bungalow from a former royal and begin renovating it.

Their plans are disrupted by hurdles created by a powerful local figure who covets the property. With the help of influential associates, he subjects the couple to systematic intimidation, trespassing, threats, and humiliation to force them out.

Despite repeated provocations, Surya tries to handle the situation peacefully and avoid trouble. But when the powerful man's associates directly threaten Iyal, his restraint finally breaks.

The conflict escalates into brutal confrontations when attackers descend upon the isolated bungalow at night. Trapped inside their dream home, Surya fights successive waves of attackers using whatever he can find to protect his wife.

By daybreak, the attackers have been defeated, but both Surya and Iyal are gravely injured. A battered Surya carries his unconscious wife onto the bungalow's porch, leaving their survival uncertain.

Cast and crew of Anbil Avan

Anbil Avan stars Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan as the co-leads, with Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan, Jawahar Sakthi and others in key roles.

Directed by R. Kaarthikeyan, the film is written by Kara fame Vignesh Raja, along with Kaarthikeyan, Ashok Selvan and Ashameera Aiyappan. The songs and background score are composed by Govind Vasantha.

Produced by Ashok Selvan, K. Karunamoorthy and Abinaya Selvam, the film features cinematography by Gowtham Rajendran, while Selva RK handled the editing.

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