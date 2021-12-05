Anchor and actress Anasuya Bhardwaj's father passes away due to Cancer

Anchor and actress Anasuya Bhardwaj's father Sudharshan Rao Khasbaz reportedly passed away due to Cancer. According to reports, he had been suffering from cancer for a long time and took his last breath today in Tarnaka, Hyderabad.

The sudden demise of Anasuya's father had left their family shocked. However, the actress is yet to respond to this as she has said or posted anything on her social media platforms.

Anasuya's father worked with the Congress party as a publicity secretary when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

Anasuya got married to Susank Bharadwaj with whom she has 2 children. She also has two sisters who run their respective businesses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anasuya is playing a major role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which is set to release on December 17. She is also busy filming for 3 other Telugu films in the supporting roles that include Khiladi starring Ravi Teja, Pakka Commercial starring Gopichand and Ranga Marthanda under the direction of Krishna Vamsi.

Apart from this, she is also a popular anchor and is busy hosting for cooking MasterChef Telugu. She also comedy show Jabardasth and talk show Prati Roju Pandage.

