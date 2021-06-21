Anchor Pradeep Machiraju apologizes for comments on Amaravati: I do not have any intention to demean anybody

Pradeep Machiraju has been subject to criticism as one of his recent TV shows took a controversial turn. Check out the details.

Television anchor Pradeep Machiraju has been subject to criticism as one of his recent TV shows took a controversial turn. His recent comments on the capital city of Andhra Pradesh in his show Zee Telugu Super Serial Mega Championship. During the telecast, the anchor said that Vishakapatnam is the Capital of Andhra Pradesh. Srinivasa Rao, who is Amaravati’s JAC Chairman, alleged that his comments are an insult to the agitation of farmers protesting against the 3-capital approach of Jagan Reddy's government. He also asked the anchor to take back his comments by June 21, 12 PM.

Pradeep took to his official YouTube channel to publically issue an apology for hurting the sentiments of the people of Amaravathi. In the minute long clip, we can see the anchor addressing the controversial situation in a concise manner. On the video sharing platform, the actor stated that his comments on the show were 'misinterpreted' and added that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

Amid the pandemic, Pradeep Machiraju’s father passed away due to Covid 19. The anchor who was inactive on his Instagram handle for quite some time had recently shared an emotional message that he wrote for his late father. The anchor captioned the heart wrenching note as 'My Superhero' and paid tribute to his late father by thanking him for everything in life. In his thought provoking message, he penned, “I shall continue to entertain and spread smiles like you always wanted me to! Until we meet again… Miss you Nana.”

