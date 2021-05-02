Anchor Pradeep Machiraju's father passes away due to COVID 19 complications

In a heartbreaking piece of news, popular Telugu anchor Pradeep Machiraju's father passed away on Saturday night due to COVID-19. Pradeep has also tested positive for Coronavirus and has isolated himself at home.

Popular TV anchor Pradeep Machiraju's father passed away on Saturday night due to COVID-19. His father Panduranga Machiraju was 65. The 35-year-old TV anchor has also got infected with Coronavirus and for time being, anchor Ravi has stepped into his shoes to fulfil the work commitments. Pradeep has isolated himself at home and is undergoing treatment. A lot of celebs have lost their loved ones in the last few weeks due to COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, sending prayers and strength to Pradeep and his family to overcome the irreparable loss.

A few days ago, cinematographer, film director and photojournalist, KV Anand died of Covid-19 related complications at the age of 54. His demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan and many others took to social media and offered condolences to KV Anand and his family.

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family . Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand."

Credits :Twitter

