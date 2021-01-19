  1. Home
Andhadhun’s Malayalam remake: Prithviraj and team to start the shooting on January 27?

Reports suggest that Ravi K Chandran will crank the camera and the first schedule will take off in Ernakulam.
11325 reads Mumbai
Grapevine had a while back that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be starring in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun. Now, a report has come in The Times Of India that the film will be directed by critically acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and the shooting of the film will start from January 27 with Prithviraj. Apparently, the first schedule will start in Ernakulam. While Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas are confirmed, another young actor will also play a lead role.

Andhadhun, directed by Sreeram Raghavan, is also being remade in Tamil as Andhagan, with Prashanth and Simran essaying the lead roles. A Telugu version of the film with Nithiin and Tamannaah in the lead roles is also being made at a brisk pace.

Also Read: India BEATS Australia: Siddharth posts how they watch cricket at home; Here's him in lungi praying for victory

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently recovered from COVID 19 and he joined the sets of the film titled Cold Case. He has a lineup of films in his kitty. Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a 100 per cent virtual film directed by Gokulraj. For his film titled Vaariyamkunnan, Prithviraj received threats as it was reported that the film will be based on the Malabar revolutionary movement. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. He also recently hinted at an update for his film with megastar Mohanlal titled Empuraan. The film is a sequel to the Mollywood megahit gangster flick Lucifer.

Credits :The Times Of India

