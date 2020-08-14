Andhadhun’s Telugu remake: Lady Superstar Nayanthara REJECTS offer to play the leading lady?

Apparently, the makers were ready to pay her more remuneration than usual, and yet she rejected the role.

By now, we all know that Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun will be remade into Telugu and actor Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version and the film was supposed to go on floors in June 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. A while back, it was reported that Nayanthara will be seen playing the leading lady in the film’s Telugu version.

Now, new reports have come up stating that Nayanthara rejected the role as she was not comfortable in the characterisation. The report also suggested that the makers were ready to pay her more remuneration than usual, and yet she rejected the role. However, no official announcement has been made on it yet. The film will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. It is to be noted that the film will be remade in Tamil too.

The Tamil remake will be directed by Mohan Raja, while Prashanth will be seen as the male lead. Andhadhun was released in the year 2018 and Ayushmann received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the film. Ayushmann was seen as a visually challenged pianist, who gets embroiled in a murder after witnessing it. and Radhika Apte were seen as the leading ladies. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nettrikann.

Credits :News 18 Tamil

