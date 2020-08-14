  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Andhadhun’s Telugu remake: Lady Superstar Nayanthara REJECTS offer to play the leading lady?

Apparently, the makers were ready to pay her more remuneration than usual, and yet she rejected the role.
6401 reads Mumbai
Andhadhun’s Telugu remake: Lady Superstar Nayanthara REJECTS offer to play the leading lady?Andhadhun’s Telugu remake: Lady Superstar Nayanthara REJECTS offer to play the leading lady?

By now, we all know that Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun will be remade into Telugu and actor Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version and the film was supposed to go on floors in June 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. A while back, it was reported that Nayanthara will be seen playing the leading lady in the film’s Telugu version.

Now, new reports have come up stating that Nayanthara rejected the role as she was not comfortable in the characterisation. The report also suggested that the makers were ready to pay her more remuneration than usual, and yet she rejected the role. However, no official announcement has been made on it yet. The film will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. It is to be noted that the film will be remade in Tamil too.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni LOVES her statement earrings: 5 Times her glam accessories stole the show

The Tamil remake will be directed by Mohan Raja, while Prashanth will be seen as the male lead. Andhadhun was released in the year 2018 and Ayushmann received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the film. Ayushmann was seen as a visually challenged pianist, who gets embroiled in a murder after witnessing it. Tabu and Radhika Apte were seen as the leading ladies. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nettrikann.

Credits :News 18 Tamil

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement