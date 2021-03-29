Andhadhun’s Telugu Remake: Makers share glimpse of Nithiin; First look & title poster to be unveiled tomorrow

As a birthday special for Nithiin, the makers of his upcoming film which is the Tollywood remake of Andhadhun have announced that the title and first look will be unveiled tomorrow.

Tollywood’s sensational hero Nithiin's new film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi is currently progressing in and around Hyderabad. The yet-untitled project is a Telugu remake of Bollywood's critically acclaimed film, Andhadhun. Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the visually challenged musician and the first look poster of the actor is is all set to be released tomorrow as his birthday special. The makers have today also announced that the film’s title will also be unveiled tomorrow.

The film will hit the big screens on June 11th. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and will be stepping in 's shoes from the original. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin, the original role was played by Radhika Apte. Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Many Keys & Opening the right one Tomorrow! Youth Star @actor_nithiin coming with #Nithiin30 Title & First Look Tomorrow @ 12AM! Keep the Reminder ON!”

The film is produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj. This film marks the 30th flick of Nithiin and it also stars Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in key roles. SR Shekhar is the editor while J Yuvraj is the DOP for the film. Sahi Suresh is onboard as an art director. Andhadhun is also being remade in Telugu with Prashanth in the lead role, while in Malayalam, Pritjviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role.

