Andhadhun Tamil Remake: The Prashanth starrer titled Andhagan; Makers REVEAL title poster

The JJ Fedrick directorial will have Prashanth as the male lead, while Simran will be reprising the role of Tabu from the original version.

After a long wait, the makers of Andhadhun’s Tamil remake have now revealed the film’s title. On the occasion of New Year, the makers also revealed the title poster of the film. Titled Andhagan, the film has Prashanth as the lead actor. A couple of weeks back, it was revealed that the film will have Simran reprising the role of from the original version. It is expected that more details about the production process will be made soon.

Reports suggested that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role in the film’s Tamil remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that director Mohan Raja has completed the scripting work. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan, and it has actor Prashanth as the main lead. JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR starts the year spiritually; Shares wishes from Kasi Vishwanath temple

Meanwhile, the film is also being remade in Telugu, which will have Tamannaah Bhatia reprising the role of Tabu. Nithiin is playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sresth Movies banner. The film was rolled on floors earlier this week.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×