Andhadhun Tamil Remake: Senior actor Karthik, Yogi Babu to play key roles?

In the Tamil remake of Hindi film Andhadun, senior actor Karthik and popular comedian Yogi Babu will be seen playing some key roles.

By now, we all know that the megahit Hindi movie Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. While several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew, a new report has now come up stating that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role in the film’s Tamil remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that director Mohan Raja has completed the scripting work.

The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan. According to The Times Of India, the producer has confirmed that Karthik immediately agreed to act in the film after he saw the original version. Though they have not yet signed the deal, Karthik is on board. He also stated that they have not yet decided on the role of Karthik. He added that Yogi Babu will be seen as an auto driver, and he has a crucial role in the film.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni to Dhanush: South stars flaunting their chiselled body in shirtless workout pics

While some reports suggested that Ramya Krishnan will reprise ’s role in the film, the producer dismissed the claims. “We are still in talks with a few actresses for the roles played by Tabu and Radhika. Meanwhile, Prashanth has been working on himself and has lost 23 kilos for the role. I got him a grand piano when he was seven and he completed four stages of the instrument in Trinity College, London. He has been practising playing the instrument for over nine months now,” the English daily quoted him as saying.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×