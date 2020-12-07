Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Nithiin joins the sets of the Merlapaka Gandhi directorial

Tamannaah Bhatia will play Tabu's role in the Telugu remake, while Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original.

By now, we all know that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun will be remade into Telugu and Nithiin is playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version and the film was supposed to go on floors in June 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, Nithiin took to his Twitter space and shared a photo while revealing that he has joined the sets of the film.

Sharing a photo, Nithiin wrote, “#Nithiin30 shoot starts!! @GandhiMerlapaka @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh #sagarmahati”. As soon as he shared the photo on Twitter, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. Tamannaah Bhatia will play 's role in the Telugu remake, while Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sresth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is onboard as the music director for the film.

Andhadhun, originally directed by Sriram Raghavan, had made its way to 66th National Awards and there is a huge responsibility among the Telugu makers to live up to audiences' expectations. The Tamil remake of Andhadhun will be directed by Mohan Raja, while Prashanth as the male lead. It is rumoured that will be reprising Tabu’s role in the Tamil remake, while an official update regarding the same has still not been made.

