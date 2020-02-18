Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Nithiin to step into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes for the film? Find Out

Nithiin will star in Telugu remake of Bollywood hit film Andhadhun and the remake rights have been acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies. The reports also suggest that Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the film.

While there are talks about Dhanush planning to remake Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun in Tamil, reportedly, the Telugu rights for the film have already been sold for a good amount. According to media reports, Nithiin will star in Telugu remake of Bollywood hit film Andhadhun and the remake rights have been acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies. The reports also suggest that Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the film. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Also, the shooting of the film will go on floors in a couple of months.

More details about the film's star cast are awaited. Talking about Bollywood film Andhadhun, the film stars Radhika Apte and in the female lead. The thriller drama crossed Rs 100 crores mark at the Box Office and also became the highest-grossing film in China of 2019. Ayushmann starrer, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan is said to be one of the best films of actor's career. Andhadhun was a brilliant film and it won a lot of awards in 2019.

Meanwhile, Nithiin has geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The film is set to hit screens this Friday, on February 21, 2020.

On the personal front, Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on February 15, 2020. Shalini and Nithiin exchanged rings recently in the presence of their relatives and family members and are set to marry in April 2020 in Dubai.

Credits :Hindustan Times

