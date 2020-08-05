  • facebook
Andhadhun Telugu remake: Nithiin in talks with Nayanthara to reprise Tabu's role from original?

According to the latest buzz, Nithiin is in talks with Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara to reprise the role of Tabu from Andhadhun. However, there has been no official word regarding the same.
Andhadhun Telugu remake: Nithiin in talks with Nayanthara to reprise Tabu's role from original?
Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer Andhadhun is one of the biggest and critically acclaimed Hindi films. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the crime thriller tells the story of a blind piano player played by Ayushmann Khurrana. As earlier we revealed, the film is now being remade in Telugu and Nithiin will be stepping into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes for the lead role. Ever since the makers launched the film earlier this year in February, speculations regarding certain roles are doing the rounds on social media. According to the latest buzz, Nithiin is in talks with Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara to reprise the role of Tabu from the original. However, there has been no official word regarding the same. 

Earlier, there were reports, Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan has been approached for the same role for the Telugu version. Looks like, the makers are still figuring out who to cast for the female lead actors in the much-awaited remake film. Initially, Tabu was approached to play her role even original as well but she reportedly quoted a huge remuneration. Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies has bought Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun for Rs 3.5 crore. 

Ayushmann Khurrana had won the National Award in the Best Actor category for Sriram Raghavan directorial. It also won National Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay. Hence, there is huge pressure for the makers to keep the story intact without spoiling anything in the Telugu version. Merlapaka Gandhi will be helming the film. 

Meanwhile, Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Rang De. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. 

