Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Shriya Saran to reprise Tabu’s role in the Nithiin starrer?

Actress Shriya Saran, who will be next seen in a key role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, will be seen in a negative share in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

By now, we all know that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun will be remade into Telugu and Nithiin is playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version and the film was supposed to go on floors in June 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. While the makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew, there’s no shortage of reports about the same.

Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Shriya Saran reprising ’s role. The film will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. As soon as the report came up online, fans expressed how excited they are to see the actress in a negative role. Currently, she is onboard for SS Rajamouli’s RRR to essay a crucial role opposite in the flashback portions.

The Tamil remake of Andhadhun will be directed by Mohan Raja, while Prashanth will be seen as the male lead. Andhadhun was released in the year 2018 and Ayushmann received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the film. Ayushmann was seen as a visually challenged pianist, who gets embroiled in murder after witnessing it. Tabu and Radhika Apte were seen as the leading ladies.

