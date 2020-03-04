Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Tabu roped in opposite Nithiin in the film?

Earlier, we reported that Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the Telugu version of Andhadhun; however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Now, according to a report in The News Minute, the makers are planning to retain Tabu, who played the role in the original as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun is being remade in Tamil and reportedly, the Telugu rights for the film have already been sold. As earlier we reported, Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the Telugu version, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Earlier, there were reports that Anasuya Bharadwaj is likely to reprise 's role in the film opposite Nithiin. Now, according to a report in The News Minute, the makers are planning to retain Tabu, who played the role in the original as well. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

Tabu made her come back in Telugu with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaiunthapurramlo after almost a decade and fans down South clearly want to see her more on the big screen in Telugu films. More details about the film's star cast are awaited. Reportedly, Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies will produce the film and the remake rights have been bought for a pretty good amount. The shooting will commence in a few months. Well, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

Talking about Bollywood film Andhadhun, the film featured Radhika Apte and Tabu in the female lead. The thriller drama crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and also became the highest-grossing film in China of 2019. Ayushmann starrer, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan is one of the best films of 2018.

Credits :The News Minute

