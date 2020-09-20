Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Tamannaah to play Tabu, Nabha Natesh fills Radhika Apte's shoes in Nithiin starrer

Andhadhun Telugu remake starring Nithiin had been the talk of the town since a very long time and finally, the makers have made an official announcement about the lead cast.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the yet-untitled film will start rolling from November. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sresth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is onboard as the music director for the film. Andhadhun, originally directed by Sriram Raghavan had made its way to 66th National Awards and there is a huge responsibility among the Telugu makers to live up to audiences' expectations. It won National Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay. The crime thriller is the story of a blind piano player played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original.

What do you think? Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will do justice to the Telugu version? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Nithiin a couple of films to release and one of them included his upcoming film, Rang De. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The teaser of the film was released on his wedding day with Shalini and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

