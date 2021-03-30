Andhadhun Telugu remake is titled Maestro; Nithiin's first look as a blind man unveiled on his birthday

Going by the poster, Nithiin plays an unusual role as a blind as he steps into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film titled Maestro.

Telugu actor Nithiin’s much-anticipated 30th film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi is fast progressing with its shoot. The Bheeshma actor turns a year older today and to celebrate his birthday, the makers have released the film’s title and the first look of Nithiin as a blind man. Production No 6 of Sreshth Movies is titled, Maestro. Going by the poster, Nithiin plays an unusual role as a blind as he steps into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film. The film is a crime thriller and the blood on the piano too hints the same.

Sporting shades and carrying a walking stick on hand, Nithiin looks confused with his face expressions here. Nonetheless, he appears elegant with a stylish hairdo. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin. Maestro is one of the biggest projects of 2021 as it will see Nithiin in the before done role. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

The original Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and it featured Ayushmann, Radhika Apte and in lead roles. Maestro will release on June 11th and the film also stars Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in supporting cast.

