  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Andhadhun Telugu remake is titled Maestro; Nithiin's first look as a blind man unveiled on his birthday

Going by the poster, Nithiin plays an unusual role as a blind as he steps into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film titled Maestro.
Mumbai Updated: March 30, 2021 09:48 am
Andhadhun Telugu remake is titled Maestro; Nithiin's first look as a blind man unveiled on his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telugu actor Nithiin’s much-anticipated 30th film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi is fast progressing with its shoot. The Bheeshma actor turns a year older today and to celebrate his birthday, the makers have released the film’s title and the first look of Nithiin as a blind man. Production No 6 of Sreshth Movies is titled, Maestro. Going by the poster, Nithiin plays an unusual role as a blind as he steps into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film. The film is a crime thriller and the blood on the piano too hints the same.

Sporting shades and carrying a walking stick on hand, Nithiin looks confused with his face expressions here. Nonetheless, he appears elegant with a stylish hairdo. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin. Maestro is one of the biggest projects of 2021 as it will see Nithiin in the before done role. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Check out Nithiin's first look below: 

The original Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and it featured Ayushmann, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles. Maestro will release on June 11th and the film also stars Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in supporting cast. 

Here's wishing Nithiin a very Happy Birthday! 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Nithiin's first look out; Tamannaah Bhatia says he will amaze you with unseen avatar
Andhadhun Telugu remake: Nithiin in talks with Nayanthara to reprise Tabu's role from original?
Bheeshma actor Nithiin keen on getting Keerthy Suresh on board for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun?
Priyanka Arul Mohan to star in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun alongside Nithiin? Find Out
Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Tabu roped in opposite Nithiin in the film?
Andhadhun Telugu Remake: Nithiin to step into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes for the film? Find Out
close