Andhagan: Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijaykumar joins the Tamil remake of Andhadhun

Prashanth Simran and Priya Anand starrer Andhagan is being directed and produced by Thiyagarajan.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar is now a part of Andhagan, a Tamil remake of the Hindi National Award-winning film Andhadhun. The makers took to social media and welcomed Vanitha Vijaykumar onboard for Andhagan, which stars Prashanth Simran and Priya Anand in the lead roles. Andhadhun Tamil remake is being directed and produced by Thiyagarajan. The director's son Prashanth is reprising the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Andhagan also features Karthik, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Leena Samson, Semmalar, and Poovaiyaar. Dancer and actress Leela Samson recently joined the team of the film that has been the talk of the town. The original film featured , Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in the lead role. The film revolves around a blind pianist who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a murder. Meanwhile, Andhagan shoot is progressing at a fast pace in Chennai.

Andhadhun is also being remade in Telugu starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original.

The film's Mollywood version was wrapped recently with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

