Andhagan: Prashanth and Simran welcome Karthik onboard to play a key role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun
By now, we all know that the megahit Hindi movie Andhadhun is being remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. Titled Andhagan, several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew. Now, the film’s lead actors Prashanth and Simran have shared photos on their social media spaces, welcoming senior actor Karthik on board to play a key role in the film. The film is being bankrolled by Prashanth’s father and veteran actor Thiagarajan.
Like a child me standing next to Navarasa Nayagan #Karthik sir
I have always admired Murli Karthik sirs work
Now I am pinching myself to see if am really working with him @actorprashanth #Thiagarajan Sir #RaviYadav pic.twitter.com/xJR51aoKAO
— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 22, 2021
While director Mohan Raja was initially brought on board to helm the film, due to date issues, he was dropped off from the project. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan and JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film. Andhadhun is also being remade in other Southern languages including Telugu and Malayalam with Nithiin and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively playing the lead roles. The Tollywood version will have Tamannaah Bhatia playing the baddie. Andhadhun received positive reviews from critics and audience alike.