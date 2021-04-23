  1. Home
Andhagan: Prashanth and Simran welcome Karthik onboard to play a key role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun

Simran took to her Twitter space and shared a photo while revealing that Karthik is onboard the film, which was shared by Prashanth too.
By now, we all know that the megahit Hindi movie Andhadhun is being remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. Titled Andhagan, several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew. Now, the film’s lead actors Prashanth and Simran have shared photos on their social media spaces, welcoming senior actor Karthik on board to play a key role in the film. The film is being bankrolled by Prashanth’s father and veteran actor Thiagarajan.

A report stated that Karthik immediately agreed to act in the film when the talks were initiated. Apparently, he was hugely impressed after he saw the original version. A report also states that the film will have Yogi Babu in a key role. It was also announced by actor Prashanth earlier that Priya Anand will be playing the leading lady in the film. It is being reported that she will be stepping into the shoes of Radhika Apte in the Kollywood remake. 

While director Mohan Raja was initially brought on board to helm the film, due to date issues, he was dropped off from the project. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan and JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film. Andhadhun is also being remade in other Southern languages including Telugu and Malayalam with Nithiin and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively playing the lead roles. The Tollywood version will have Tamannaah Bhatia playing the baddie. Andhadhun received positive reviews from critics and audience alike.

