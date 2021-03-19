Andhagan: Priya Anand to step into the shoes of Radhika Apte in the Tamil version of Andhadhun

Announcing the news, lead actor Prashanth shared a photo with Priya Anand while welcoming her onboard the film titled Andhagan.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news, it has been announced by actor Prashanth that Priya Anand will be playing the leading lady in the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun. It is being reported that she will be stepping into the shoes of Radhika Apte in the Kollywood remake which is titled Andhagan. Announcing the news, Prashanth also shared a photo with Priya, where she can be seen sitting on a scooter.

He captioned it, “And it’s official! Happy to announce that @PriyaAnand is on board”. An elated Priya Anand shared the Tweet and wrote, “Yay! Soo Excited For This One! Thank You Top... Will Save Our Stories For Promotions!” The film has Prashanth as the male lead, while Simran will be seen as the main antagonist. It was also reported a couple of days back that Vanitha Vijayakumar has also been roped in to play a key role.

See the post here:

Also Read: Dhanush wishes Karthik Subbaraj on his birthday; Says he is one of the best directors

However, no official updates about Vanitha starring in the film are made yet. While director Mohan Raja was initially brought on board to helm the film, due to date issues, he was dropped off from the project. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan and JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film. Reports suggested that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing key roles in the film’s Tamil remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×