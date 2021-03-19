  1. Home
Andhagan: Simran’s photo from the sets of Andhadhun’s Tamil remake goes viral

Directed by JJ Fedrick of Pon Magal Vandhal fame, Andhagan has Prashanth as the lead actor.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:53 am
Andhagan: Simran’s photo from the sets of Andhadhun’s Tamil remake goes viral
It is raining photos from the sets of Andhadhun’s Tamil remake. While actor Prashanth shared a photo with Priya Anand yesterday and welcomed her on board the film as the leading lady, Simran also shared some photos with Prashanth and stated how elated she is to have those endless conversations with him. Now, yet another photo of Simran from the sets of the film has surfaced online and it is the talk of the town.

In the latest photo, Simran can be seen in a pair of denim pants and paired it with denim jacket. Simran and Prashanth have shared the screen space earlier and the films have turned out to be hit flicks. However, this will be the first time that Simran will be seen as the main antagonist in a film with Prashanth. It would be fair to say that the expectations of fans are going up day by day.

See the photo here:

While director Mohan Raja was initially brought on board to helm the film, due to date issues, he was dropped off from the project. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan and JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film. Reports suggested that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing key roles in the film’s Tamil remake. It was reported a couple of days back that Vanitha Vijayakumar will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

