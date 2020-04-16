Andhaghaaram: Karan Johar is blown away by the film's trailer; Congratulates Atlee for his next
The trailer of Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal was released yesterday and it is sure to leave you stunned. Every frame of Andhaghaaram trailer brings a new twist and turn. From BGM to the gripping visuals, Andhaghaaram trailer is just a glimpse of Atlee's upcoming masterpiece. Vinoth plays the role visually challenged in the film and his performance in the trailer is brilliant. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is also blown away by Andhaghaaram trailer. Karan took to Twitter and commented on Atlee's post.
Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir https://t.co/Xdoyu1pwsx
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020
Check out Andhaghaaram trailer here:
Meanwhile, earlier reports were doing rounds that Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar teamed up for a film. However, there is no official word regarding the same.
Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond and fans are eagerly looking forward to their collaboration for a film. Atlee was also spotted in November at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Atlee's wife Priya.
