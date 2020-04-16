Andhaghaaram: Karan Johar is blown away by the film's trailer; Congratulates Atlee for his next

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is blown away by Andhaghaaram trailer. Karan took to Twitter and congratulated Atlee for his next film.

The trailer of Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal was released yesterday and it is sure to leave you stunned. Every frame of Andhaghaaram trailer brings a new twist and turn. From BGM to the gripping visuals, Andhaghaaram trailer is just a glimpse of Atlee's upcoming masterpiece. Vinoth plays the role visually challenged in the film and his performance in the trailer is brilliant. Bollywood filmmaker is also blown away by Andhaghaaram trailer. Karan took to Twitter and commented on Atlee's post.

He wrote, "Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir." Taking about the lead star Arjun Das, he was highly appreciated for his stellar performance in the movie Kaithi and he is set to leave the audience amazed yet again. Given that the film happens to be a supernatural thriller, moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores. It looks gripping and the trailer only leaves you asking for more. The movie helmed by debutant filmmaker V Vignarajan is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram and is presented by Atlee and Priya Atlee.

Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir https://t.co/Xdoyu1pwsx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020

Check out Andhaghaaram trailer here:

Meanwhile, earlier reports were doing rounds that Bigil director Atlee, and Karan Johar teamed up for a film. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond and fans are eagerly looking forward to their collaboration for a film. Atlee was also spotted in November at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Atlee's wife Priya.

